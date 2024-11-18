CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.07% from the stock’s current price.

CINT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Get CI&T alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI&T

CI&T Trading Down 11.4 %

NYSE:CINT opened at $6.17 on Monday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $829.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.16.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI&T will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 101.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,302 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T in the second quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 12.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.