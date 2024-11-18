CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 2,771 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 82.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 25,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 13.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.17.

XYL stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

