China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,125,800 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 29,423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,888.0 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

Shares of China Tower stock remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12. China Tower has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

