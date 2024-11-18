China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,295,700 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 2,599,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Monday. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

