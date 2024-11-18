Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Invests $148,000 in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,924 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.7% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,605,000 after acquiring an additional 961,700 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the second quarter worth $5,991,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 7.7% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,799,000 after buying an additional 881,155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

