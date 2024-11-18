Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Has $292,000 Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 50.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 290,188 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 45,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $33.72 on Monday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.