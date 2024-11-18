Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.3 days.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
CWSRF stock remained flat at $11.14 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
