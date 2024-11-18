Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.3 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CWSRF stock remained flat at $11.14 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Featured Stories

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

