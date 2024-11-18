Chardan Capital Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $91.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Chardan Capital from $88.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.07. 2,046,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 853.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.