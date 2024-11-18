C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other C&F Financial news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,130. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

