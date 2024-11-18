C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.
C&C Group Price Performance
Shares of CGPZF stock remained flat at $1.95 on Friday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.
C&C Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than C&C Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.