C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Update

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.9 days.

C&C Group Price Performance

Shares of CGPZF stock remained flat at $1.95 on Friday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get C&C Group alerts:

C&C Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.