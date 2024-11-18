Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $538.50 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.75 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.25 and its 200 day moving average is $508.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.