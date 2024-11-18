Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after buying an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.1 %

CMG stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.10 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

