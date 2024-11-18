Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $236.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,836,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 6.7% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $236,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2123 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

