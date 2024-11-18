Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $397.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.80. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $293.61 and a 1 year high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

