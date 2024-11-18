Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

MDY stock opened at $586.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $572.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.39. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.42 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

