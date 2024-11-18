Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.71. 10,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,293. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

