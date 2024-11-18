Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.74

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $25.93 billion and approximately $2.19 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.25 or 0.03410026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00038623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00010187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,037,804 coins and its circulating supply is 35,033,776,787 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

