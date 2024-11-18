Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Down 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 241,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,143,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAPR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $864.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 4.00.

In other news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. This represents a 65.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 106.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

