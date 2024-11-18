Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 89 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $235.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $1,506,835.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,289,260.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.92.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

