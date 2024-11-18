Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 9,148 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Capital City Bank Group accounts for 1.3% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned approximately 0.89% of Capital City Bank Group worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

CCBG stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $649.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCBG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group upped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

