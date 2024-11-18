Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

HON stock opened at $228.99 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

