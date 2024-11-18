CAP Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAP Partners LLC trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Shares of CRWD opened at $339.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.04, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.79 and its 200 day moving average is $310.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

