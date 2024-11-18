CAP Partners LLC Purchases 1,185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.3% of CAP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $108.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.58. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $111.19.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

