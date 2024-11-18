CAP Partners LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

CAP Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 366,810 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,968,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,322.1% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 135,930 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

