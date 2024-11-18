CAP Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,402 Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. CAP Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,672,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIX opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $259.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $50.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

