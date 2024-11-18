Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

OMER has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omeros

Omeros Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Omeros

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Omeros has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 19.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.