CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 53,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.60.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
