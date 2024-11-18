CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVVUF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. 53,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

