Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$48.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$55.80 to C$60.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWB

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson sold 3,900 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.42, for a total value of C$200,538.00. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TSE:CWB opened at C$57.93 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$24.66 and a 52 week high of C$58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$298.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.88 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.23%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.656168 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.