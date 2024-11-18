Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) vs. Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Head to Head Contrast

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 12.59% 11.58% 7.89% Canadian Natural Resources 18.45% 20.07% 10.51%

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Granite Ridge Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Granite Ridge Resources pays out 122.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Granite Ridge Resources and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 1 2.75 Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 0 0 2.00

Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.75%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.08%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than Granite Ridge Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Canadian Natural Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $394.07 million 2.12 $81.10 million $0.36 17.78 Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.31 $6.10 billion $2.57 12.85

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Ridge Resources. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Ridge Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Granite Ridge Resources on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company’s midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

