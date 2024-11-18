Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Update

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 87.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,483 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth $11,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 206,564 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadre by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 32.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 113,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Cadre Stock Down 2.9 %

CDRE stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 368,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,886. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Cadre has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.