C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,724 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 4.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.75% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $228,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.12.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.