Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) CFO Buys $18,600.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,100. This represents a 40.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laurilee Kearnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.13. 222,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,280. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $435.40 million, a PE ratio of 203.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYRN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

