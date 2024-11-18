BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HQY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Shares of HQY opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $889,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

