Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 61.79 and last traded at 61.79, with a volume of 11667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 60.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

