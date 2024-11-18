Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $55.77 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

