Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 888.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,543 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.7% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $141,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.35.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

