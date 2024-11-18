Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Cormark

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

BRE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$11.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.55. The firm has a market cap of C$139.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

