Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Cormark

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
BRE traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$11.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.55. The firm has a market cap of C$139.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.28.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
