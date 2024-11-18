Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned 0.77% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $914,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $527,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $566,988.80. The trade was a 48.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.