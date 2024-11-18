Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.81. 3,277,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,979. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $90.99. The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This represents a 9.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This represents a 45.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 201,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

