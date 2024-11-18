Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,678,000 after purchasing an additional 96,451 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 45.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This represents a 16.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $86.99 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.