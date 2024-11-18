BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.13 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $88.33 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $619.46 or 0.00684442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,587,731 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,098,716.6143698. The last known price of BNB is 625.11035308 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2282 active market(s) with $2,257,229,724.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

