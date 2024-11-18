BNB (BNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.13 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, BNB has traded down 0% against the dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $88.33 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $619.46 or 0.00684442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 142,587,731 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,098,716.6143698. The last known price of BNB is 625.11035308 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2282 active market(s) with $2,257,229,724.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
