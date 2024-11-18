B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 68839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

