Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 238,530 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 113,529 shares.The stock last traded at $14.68 and had previously closed at $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $99,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,991.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $172,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 90.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 79.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,585,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,384,000 after buying an additional 1,584,856 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,649,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 277.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 350,842 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

