BitTorrent-New (BTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $30.75 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $30.75 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00000963 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001102 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000647 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Token Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars.
