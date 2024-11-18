Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 397,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Binah Capital Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 0.31% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Binah Capital Group Stock Performance
BCG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. 115,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Binah Capital Group has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $16.61.
About Binah Capital Group
Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.
