Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.68. 66,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

