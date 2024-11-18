BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

NASDAQ BANFP opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFPFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Featured Articles

