BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

NASDAQ BANFP opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% ( NASDAQ:BANFP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

