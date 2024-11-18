Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Benton Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

