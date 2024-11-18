Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,533,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 2,343,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during midday trading on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.