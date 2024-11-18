Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,533,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 2,343,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during midday trading on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

