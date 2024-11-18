Benchmark Increases Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $45.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.
GLBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Global-E Online by 226.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
